Kavan, Louis

Louis E. Kavan WAHOO - Louis E. "Butch" Kavan, 72, of Wahoo, passed away Oct. 23, 2019 at Holmes Lake Manor in Lincoln. He was born Aug. 26, 1947 in Wahoo to Louis and Blanche (Dvorak) Kavan. Butch served in the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1968 during the Vietnam War and was stationed on the USS Uhlman. He was united in marriage to Darlene Chadek on Nov. 9, 1968. They lived in Mead before moving to Prague where Butch farmed. He was a jack of all trades, who owned a tire repair and gas station in Prague and later owned Butch and Dolly's Bar in Malmo. In 2016 they moved to Wahoo where he and his wife retired. He was a member of the American Legion Post 254, Prague Fire and Rescue and a member of the school board in Prague. Butch is survived by his wife, Darlene Kavan; son, Troy Kavan of Malmo; daughters, Traci (Eric) Hummel of Wahoo and Tara (Ron) Cooney of Wahoo; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and sisters, Linda Jurgens, Mary Ann Coffee, Orletha Aldrich and Betty Wesley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Blanche Kavan; brothers, Donald Fujan, Clarence Fujan; sisters, Ordie Jensen, Lorraine Carroll, Nadine Maynard and Doris Smith. Celebration of life with military honors was held on Oct. 29 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wahoo with Pastor Bob Hayden officiating. A private family interment was held at St. John Cemetery in Prague. Memorials may be sent to the American Legion Post 254.
