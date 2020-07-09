Keller, Jean

Jean H. (Virgl) Keller WAHOO - Jean H. (Virgl) Keller, 86 of Lincoln, passed away on June 27, 2020 in Wahoo. Jean was born on July 31, 1933 in Colon, to Henry and Caroline (Dolezal) Virgl. She was a twin (Joan) and the last of six children born. She and Joan sang at many weddings and events in and around the Colon area. She lived as a wife and mother in Yutan for 20 years. Jean moved to Lincoln and worked for the Lincoln Public School system and then Parker Hanefin for 39 years while receiving several commendations. She was a member of St. Teresa's Altar Society and worked with the St. Teresa Thrift Store for several years. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bob and Ray Virgl; sisters Ceil Anthony, Irene Gonser and Joan Jirovsky; son-in-law Duane Tomsicek and granddaughter Jenny Kellner. Jean is survived by her daughters Marilyn (Bob) Sabatka of Wahoo, Kathy (Robert) Morgan and Patty (Luis) Fuentes. both of Lincoln, Nancy Kellner of Weston, Susan (James) McClain and Betty Tomsicek (Rodney Bradway), both of Lincoln, and Mary Ann Jacobs of Parker, Ariz.; 13 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on July 3 at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Lincoln. Interment was in the St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo. Memorials can be directed to the family for future designation. Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
