Toni L. Kunz CERESCO - Toni L. Kunz, 78, of Ceresco, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Wahoo. She was born Oct. 8, 1941, in Scottsbluff to Merle and Alyce (Bean) Beatty. She is survived by her husband, Earl Kunz; children, Josh (Angie) Kunz, Aaron Kunz, Elizabeth (Randy) Davis, Mark (Michele) Kunz, Matt (Gina) Kunz, Dave (Debbie) Kunz, Barb Heeren, Lorri (Steve) Weyers; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and sisters Roxie Darnell and Vickie Baker. She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Hermanson, and her parents, Merle and Alyce Beatty. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25 at Evangelical Covenant Church, Ceresco. Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 at the church with lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
