Larsen, Harley (Bud)

Harley (Bud) Duane Larsen WAHOO - Harley "Bud" Duane Larsen, 93, of Wahoo, entered into rest on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Saunders Care Center in Wahoo. He was born June 27, 1926 on his parents' farm just east of Wahoo. His parents were Walter and Nora (Larson) Larsen. He married Valesta Mae Rohwer of Colon, on Sept. 18, 1955 in Wahoo. She soon became known as "Mrs. Bud" and happily carries that name. Harley and Valesta have three daughters: Cheryl Lynn Larsen of Evanston, Ill.; Cynthia Mae (Bill) Butler of Calumet, Mich. and Cathryn Lucille (Terry) Lautner of Traverse City, Mich. They have three grandchildren: Andrew (Kori) Lautner of Knoxville, Tenn.; Julie Lautner of Traverse City, Mich., currently in our country's service in Kuwait, and Erich (Sarah) Lautner of Traverse City, Mich. They have one great-grandson, Noah. Harley has been a resident of Wahoo his entire life. He often said he grew up on two wheels, indicating his love for scooters and motorbikes. He attended Wahoo High School where he was involved in band. Music has always been important to him. He graduated from Wahoo High in 1944. Five months after graduation, at the age of 18, he was drafted into the army in the midst of World War II. He served in the Philippines and then in Tokyo at the end of the war. He was on a ship in Tokyo Harbor when the treaty with Japan was signed and his unit was part of the Honor Guard which welcomed General MacArthur to Tokyo and at which time the American flag was once again raised over the U.S. Embassy there. Upon his return from the service, he soon started working at Wahoo Oil Company. In 1952, Harley and two business partners purchased the station. The tradition of Wahoo Oil Company serving as a full service gas station, complete with washing your windshield, checking your oil and carrying on a friendly conversation, continued until 2008 when health issues led to an early retirement for Harley at the youthful age of 82. Harley and Valesta were members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wahoo where they worshiped and served the Lord. They enjoyed being involved in small Bible Study groups in Wahoo and always lived out their beliefs in their daily lives. Harley was involved with the Gideons for many years, knowing the importance of putting God's Word into the hands of others. Harley was a member of the Wahoo Volunteer Fire Department and for many years he taught Junior Fire Patrol, responded to emergency calls day or night and was always present for the annual Bike Parade. Due to his eldest daughter's love of horses, he was also involved with the local Saddle Club and for many years ran the popcorn stand at the rodeo, with the entire family there to help during these fun times. This probably harkened back to his days as a young adult when he sold popcorn at the community baseball field, gleaning popcorn from a local field and ordering coconut oil so it would pop just right. Harley dedicated many hours to making each Honey Sunday a success as he and Valesta were committed to supporting the activities and people involved with Region V. Harley enjoyed gardening, singing in the Men's Community Chorus and spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Walter Emerson Larsen, his mother Nora May Larsen, brothers Robert Charles Larsen and Richard Melvin Larsen and sisters Helen Charlotte Luers and Arlene Lucille Rezac-Odvody. Funeral service was Monday, Dec. 23 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo. Pastor Bob Hayden officiated. Interment was at Sunrise Cemetery, Wahoo. Military honors provided by U.S. National Guard, American Legion Post 82 and VFW Post 4502. Memorials have been established to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo. Visit www.marcysvoboda. com to leave condolences.
