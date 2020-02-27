Laune, Violetan

Violetan Laune ASHLAND - Violetan Laune, 83, of Ashland, entered into rest on Feb. 17, 2020 at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. She was born Dec. 13, 1936 in Wahoo, to Earl and Lula (Chapman) Hurst. Violetan graduated from Ashland High School in 1955. On June 10, 1956, she was united in marriage to Dean Laune at Ashland United Methodist Church in Ashland. She worked for many years with her husband, Dean, as a travel agent and accountant operating for Laune Sales and Service. Violetan enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed running the store, square dancing and watching her grandchildren participate in activities. She loved her family deeply and was deeply loved. She was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, P.E.O. Chapter B.D. and she taught Sunday school for children and adults. She is survived by her children, Steven D. (Kayla) Laune of Ashland, Annette L. (Paul) Smith of Omaha and Thomas D. (Andrea) Laune of Franklin, Tenn.; grandchildren, Naomi Barent, Trent (Megan) Laune, Monica (Tyler) Payne, Kirsten Laune, Louis (Alanna) Smith, Charles Smith, Gregory Smith, Clara Laune and Jonathan Laune; great-grandchildren, Delain Barent, Elyse Barent, Landry Barent, Kooper Payne and Kayden Payne and brother, Claude Hurst. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean L. Laune and parents, Earl and Lula Hurst. Funeral services were held Feb. 21 at United Methodist Church, Ashland. The Rev. Dr. Jeff Thurman officiated. She was interred at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland. Memorials have been established to United Methodist Church, Ashland. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
