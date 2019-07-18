Lemke, Arlene

Arlene Joyce Lemke RISING CITY - The funeral service for Arlene Joyce Lemke was July 15 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Rising City, with Rev. David Palomaki officiating. Committal was in the church cemetery. Memorials may go in care of the family for future designation. Arlene Joyce Lemke died peacefully on July 11, 2019, at David Place in David City. She was born on Aug. 24, 1933, on a farm in North Bend to Tony and Libbie Ondracek. She was Homecoming queen at North Bend High School and graduated as a salutatorian in 1951. Arlene married Donald Lemke on July 27, 1952 in Cedar Bluffs. They started life on a farm and later moved to the edge of town, where Don ran Skelly gas station and Arlene ran the Sweden Cream. With four children in their aqua blue 1958 Cadillac, their next moves were to Spokane, Wash., Portland, Ore. and Garden Grove, Calif. Arlene learned to type fast and accurately and she loved it. Trustworthy, Arlene did security typing for McDonald Douglas on the DC-10. In 1976, the family moved to Brainard, where Don and Arlene ran Brainard Meats until 1983. After beating a 2-year illness in 1985, the couple returned to California where Ar always found employment as a secretary and helped with Don's barbecue catering business. She and Don were hard workers and by example taught their children to adopt a "can do" attitude. Her favorite job was working as an administrator in a California women's prison for eight years, before retiring to Brainard in 2001. Wherever they moved, they found a Lutheran Church and immediately Arlene joined choir. She sang as a soloist on many occasions. She was once offered a singing contract with Capitol Records. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, flower gardening, camping, fishing and spending quality time with her grandchildren. Arlene is survived by three children, Gail (and Ray) Stolze, Brainard, Lori (and Steve) Seale, Boise, Ida.; Chris (and Denise) Lemke, North Platte; grandchildren, Craig (and Katie plus Lyssac and Lily) Stolze, Steven (and Ashley) Stolze, Brandon Stolze (and fiance' Abby Koso), Alisha Pena (and Brice Sorrells), Cody Lemke and Samantha Lemke, Clovis, Calif., Danielle (and Jeremy) Behne, Tyler Lemke, Max Lemke, Nick Lemke; plus son Kurt's dear friend Jan Vyeda, Calif.; Ar's brother, Tom (and Lorrie) Ondracek, Minn.; and many relatives and friends. Arlene was preceded in death by son, Kurtis in 2014; husband, Donald in 2015; sister, Maxine Raisl; brother Denny Ondracek; and other family members. Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City was in charge of arrangements.
