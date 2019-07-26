HOUSTON, Texas – Leo Charles Benal, 83, was born Oct. 19, 1935 in Wahoo and passed away July 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
Visitation was July 21 at Klein Funeral Home in Houston, Texas. Graveside service and committal was July 22 at Klein Memorial Park 290 in Cypress, Texas, with Deacon Kenneth Stanley officiating.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Benal; parents, Joseph and Irene Wirka Benal; brother Dale, and sister-in-law, Marilyn Benal; and brother-in-law, Don Chvatal.
Survivors include twin brother, Lloyd Benal, and sister, Norma Chvatal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.