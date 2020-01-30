William (Tom) Lindau WAHOO - William "Tom" Lindau, 96, of Wahoo, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in Wahoo. He was born in Wahoo on Sept. 4, 1923 to Arthur F. and Jennie (Holmes) Lindau. On Dec. 23, 1944, he married Jean Thompson at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wahoo. Tom served in the United States Army during World War II on both the European and Pacific fronts. After returning to Wahoo, he farmed with his father. He then worked as a salesman for Economy Housing in Wahoo. Tom spent the majority of his career as an outside salesman for Midwest Lumber in Lincoln selling wholesale lumber to lumber yards throughout the region. Tom is survived by his sons James "Jim" (Joyce) Lindau of Wayne, William "Bill" (Debra Lincoln) Lindau of Glenwood, Iowa; daughter Jane (Paul) Crittenden of Jacksonville Fla.; grandchildren Michael Lindau, Elizabeth Lindau (Jeff Carlin), Kevin Lindau (Dianna Jewell), Teresa Seney (Jon), Alison Lindau, Matt Kralik (Casey), Ann Leinenwever (Doug), Katherine Kralik, Stuart Crittenden (Katherine); great-grandchildren Elton Lindau, Brady Lassen, Mallory Lassen, Mikela Kralik, Erik Kralik; sisters-in-law Ruth Thompson and family of Wahoo; Mary Jane (Gary) McMichael of Walla Walla, Wash. He was preceded in death by his wife Jean, parents Arthur and Jennie Lindau; and sister Agnes Baldwin. Memorial services were held Wednesday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be at Sunrise Cemetery. Memorials have been established to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Lindau, William
