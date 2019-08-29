Albert E. Luedtke WAHOO - Albert E. Luedtke, 94, of Wahoo served in the United States Coast Guard from 1942 to 1944. He was preceded in death by Melva; wife, Dee; sister, Donna; daughter-in-law, Paula; and great-grandson, Justin. Albert is survived by his sons and their families, Albert L. (JoAnn), John, Jerry (Lynn) and Gary (Kathi); 10 grandchildren; 16 great- grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Ken and Ron; and family friend, Mo. A celebration of life with family and friends will be held at a later date.
To view one of our latest e-Editions, click an image below.
Most Popular
-
Courthouse Record Aug. 14, 2019
-
Body found in vehicle under I-80 bridge near Ashland
-
Five new teachers start school year at AGPS
-
Dozens of artists join galleries, shops for Summer Art Walk
-
Drivers license office to be closed
-
Body found under I-80 bridge identified
-
Touhy school finds new purpose
-
Trio of friends give birthday money to library
-
Susan Raikes-Sugar
-
Darling opens doors on new facility
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.