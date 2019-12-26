Lutz, Ronald

Ronald L. Lutz ASHLAND - Ronald L. Lutz, 70, of Ashland, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha. He was born Nov. 30, 1949 in Omaha to Joe and Mary "Marie" (Kana) Lutz. Ron was a lifelong resident of Ashland. He graduated from Ashland High School in 1968. Following graduation he worked for Ficken and Grebe Ford in Ashland and later retired after 40 years from Kawasaki Manufacturing in Lincoln. He also spent many years as the "Pancake Man" at Mahoney State Park. On Dec. 20, 1975, Ron was united in marriage to Cindy Hansen at American Lutheran Church in Ashland. To this union two daughters were born, Melissa and Angie. Ron was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed being a Girl Scout leader, softball coach, and baseball director. He was a member of the American Lutheran Church, Sons of American Legion, a founding charter member of the local dog shelter, Cornhusker Kennel Club, Afghan Hound Kennel Club and Lincoln Boston Terrier Club. Ron was named Ashland Stir-Up king in 2012. Ron is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cindy Lutz; daughters, Melissa Kasuske of Ashland and Angie (Andy) Ubel of Long Grove, Iowa; mother, Mary "Marie" Lutz of Ashland; brother Ric (Sandy) Lutz of Firth; sister, Theresa (Wes) Fuhrer of Lincoln; grandchildren, Riley, Abigail, and Kate Kasuske of Ashland, Naomi and Nora Ubel of Long Grove, Iowa; many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Lutz; son-in-law, Arlin Kasuske; infant sister, Mary Ann and many loving dogs. A celebration of life was held on Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, Ashland. Pastor Steven Lindley officiated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designations. Visit www.marcysvoboda. com to leave condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.