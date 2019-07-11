Mach, Ethel

Ethel E. Mach DAVID CITY - Ethel Mach, 99, died July 1, 2019 at St. Joseph's Villa in David City. Ethel Emily (Kaspar) Mach was born July 5, 1919 in Prague to August and Mary (Ourada) Kaspar. She married Adolph Mach Oct. 3, 1936 at St. John's Parsonage in Prague. To this union, seven children were born. They lived on a family farm near Linwood. After the passing of her husband, she moved to Abie, where she loved to participate in many activities. She played countless games of bingo, loved to bake horn rolls, kolaches and strudel, quilted with the church ladies and embroidered. She was a 75- year member of the ZCBJ Lodge. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. In 2013, she moved to St. Joseph's Villa in David City. She could still enjoy her favorite activities and attend mass. She had a love for life, her family and Czech music. She is survived by four daughters, Georgia (David) Roebuck of Lancaster, Ohio, Glory Scheibe of Cedar Bluffs, Goldie (LaVerne) Krivanek of Abie and Sherrie Hampl of Wakefield; three sons, Dennis (Ginny) Mach of Fremont, Delbert (Charis) Mach of Everett, Wash. and David (Gwen) Mach of Linwood; 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grand-children; six great-great-grandchildren, one sister, Blanche Bartek of Wahoo; brother-in-law, Don Ostry of Prague; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Lisa Mach; three sisters, Helen Mach, Lillian Kudlac and Delores Ostry; infant brother, Joseph; infant sister, Anna; and son-in-law, Wilfred Scheibe. Mass of Christian burial was July 5 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie, with Rev. Ron Homes as celebrant. Committal was at the Prague National Cemetery. Memorials may go in care of the family for future designation. Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler was in charge of arrangements.
