Mach, Eugene

Eugene (Ada) Mach WAHOO - Eugene "Ada" Mach, 89, of Wahoo, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Omaha. He was born at Cedar Bluffs, on Aug. 7, 1930 to Joe and Leona (Wesley) Mach. In 1962, he moved his family to Chicago where he worked, for the next 30 years, as a boiler room engineer at R.R. Donnelly and Sons Co. After retiring, Eugene moved back to Wahoo in 1993 where he enjoyed spending time listening to Polka Joe on Sunday mornings, and watching RFD TV as often as he could, golfing and supporting local sports as a member of the Wahoo Boosters Club. Ada was a longtime member of the Wahoo Eagles Club and was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs. His children and grandchildren had a special place in his heart. Eugene is survived by his sons Tom (Elizabeth) Mach Sr. of Junction City, Ky., Ron (Sherri) Mach Sr. of Wahoo; grandchildren Thomas (Crystal) Mach Jr. of Junction City, Ky., Julie (Larry Skiver) Mach of Junction City, Ky., Ronald Mach Jr. of Lincoln and great-grandchildren Ethan, Cullen, Carter and Gracie. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Wilma Parnell and son John Mach. Visitation will be 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday at the Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home. Interment will be 2 p.m. Friday at Sunrise Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo, was in charge of arrangements.
