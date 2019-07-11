Machacek, Donald

Donald L. Machacek WATERLOO - Donald L. Machacek, 87 of Waterloo passed away July 5, 2019 at Brookstone Meadows in Elkhorn, with his beloved wife, Marilyn. by his side. He was born the son of John and Mayme (Ohnoutka) Mach-acek on Nov. 8, 1931 in Weston. Don graduated with the class of 1950 at Weston High School. He went on to attend college at Luther College in Wahoo and then University of Nebraska at Lincoln. where he received his Bachelor's Degree. Don served his country in the U. S. Navy from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1954. On Dec. 27, 1958, Don would be united in marriage to Marilyn Pabian in Morse Bluffs. They lived at Riverside Lakes in Waterloo for the past 50 years. He was a sales representative for US Plywood and Georgia Pacific. He was a member of the American Legion in Weston and St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. Don loved to hunt, fish, golf, Nebraska Football and most of all, traveling with Marilyn on cruises and trips to Europe and Acapulco, Mexico. Don was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, John; a sister, Adelia Dolezal; brothers-in-law, Henry Dolezal, George Pabian and Tom Roberts. He leaves to celebrate his life his wife, Marilyn of 60 years; sister-in-law, Bonnie Roberts; nieces, Debbie Crosby, Donna Stara, Denise Dolezal, Robin Seymour; and nephews, Jeff Pabian and Duane Dolezal. Mass of Christian burial was Wednesday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. Burial was at St. John Nepomucene Cemetery in Weston. Memorials can be made to St. John's Nepomucene Catholic Church in Weston. Reichmuth Funeral Home of Elkhorn in charge of arrangements.
