Machacek, Joan

Joan D. (Odvody) (Styskal) Machacek WESTON - Joan D. (Odvody) (Styskal) Machacek, 82, of Weston, entered into eternal rest peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Oxbow Assisted Living Center in Ashland. She was born Oct. 8, 1937 in Prague to Fred and Helen (Vaca) Odvody. On April 30, 1981, she was married to Robert J. Machacek at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Weston. Joan was a member of St. John Nepo-mucene Catholic Church, St. John PCCW and she had several places of employment. One she admired the most was working her last 18 years of employment at the Saunders County Courthouse, because she was such a people person. After retiring, Joan loved to bake and she baked often for her family. She really enjoyed her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She also enjoyed playing cards, golfing and Big Red sports. Joan is survived by her husband of 38 years, Robert Machacek; sons, Steve (Sandy) Styskal of Lincoln, Richard (Anne) Styskal of Lincoln and Jeff Styskal of Cook; daughter, Rose (Steven) Nadgwick of Weston; 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; sister, Marge (Don) Kemerling of Grand Island; brother, Gary (Rose) Odvody of Texas; many in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Styskal; daughter, Barbara (Jim) Vasa; grandkids, Matthew Styskal, Joel Styskal and Amber Styskal; parents, Fred and Helen Odvody and sister, Nadine (Odvody)(Masek) Bly. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for family only on Thursday, March 26 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Weston. Celebrant will be the Rev. Matthew Vandewalle. She will be interred at St. John Cemetery, Weston. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designation. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will stream live on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Family and friends will be allowed to attend the visitation with a 10 person limit inside the church and the Rosary and Mass will only be available for the immediate family. The family will not be available for greeting. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
