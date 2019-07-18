Machacek, Marilyn

Marilyn M. Machacek WATERLOO - Marilyn M. Machacek, 87, of Waterloo passed away suddenly at her home on July 13, 2019. She was born the daughter of George and Bess Pabian on Sept. 14, 1931 in Morse Bluff. Marilyn graduated in North Bend, with the class of 1949. She graduated from Midland College in Fremont, where she received her Bachelor's Degree. Marilyn began a teaching career in Saunders County schools. She taught at District 77, Colon, Morse Bluff and in North Bend. The rest of her career was spent in Omaha at Westside and Rockbrook Elementary. After retiring, she continued substituting until 2016, when Don became ill. On Dec. 27, 1958, Marilyn was united in marriage to Donald Machacek in Morse Bluff and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary the past year. She attended St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. She loved tending her flowers and feeding wild birds. Marilyn was preceded in death by husband, Donald Machacek; her parents; brother, George Pabian, and brothers-in-law, Tom Roberts and Henry Dolezal; and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Pabian and Adelia Dolezal. She is survived by her sister, Bonnie Roberts; nieces, Robin Roberts, Carol Pelan, Penny Brian, Debbie Crosby, Donna Stara and Denise Dolezal; and nephews, Jeff Pabian and Duane Dolezal. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn, with burial to follow at St. John Nepomucene Church Cemetery in Weston. Visitation is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn, with a Wake service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, give memorials to St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Weston. Leave Condolences at www.reich muthfuneralhomes.com.
