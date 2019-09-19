Terry Jo Maly OLATHE, Kan. - Terry Jo (Nelson) Maly, the daughter of Mervin and Nadine Nelson, was born on April 8, 1950 in Clarinda, Iowa. She died Thursday Sept. 12, 2019 at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan. at the age of 69 years, five months and four days. Terry was raised in Red Oak, Iowa and graduated from Red Oak Community High School in 1968. She was united in marriage to Gary Maly on Feb. 1 6, 1974 in Wahoo, and they were married for 45 years. They lived in Lincoln before moving to Olathe, Kan. in 1990. Terry was an independent Avon representative for over 30 years. She was an avid reader and was a member of two book clubs and volunteered at the Olathe Library. She was a member of the women's group at St. Paul's Church in Olathe. Terry liked anything that was red including red ruby glassware, hearts, strawberries as well as precious moments and sunflowers and the Wi zard of Oz. Terry and her husband Gary loved to travel and went on many wonderful trips. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jeffrey and nephew Kirk Nelson. Survivors include her husband Gary Maly of Olathe, Kan.; son Jason Maly and wife Robyn of Lincoln; grandchildren Shawn Morrison, Cooper and Avery Maly of Lincoln; sister Trudy Nelson of Clarinda, Iowa; two brothers Vance Nelson and wife Dang of Clarinda, Iowa; Todd Nelson of Clarinda, Iowa and nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends. May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
