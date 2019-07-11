Mansfield, Elizabeth

Elizabeth A. Mansfield HOLTON, Kan. - Elizabeth Alice Mansfield, 93, died July 1, 2019 at The Pines in Holton, Kan. She was born Feb. 15, 1926 at Louisville, the daughter of Clarence P. and Ida K. Fornoff Busche. She graduated from Hartley High School in Iowa in 1943. She was a homemaker and had lived in Holton since 1953. She was a 50-year member of the Columbian Chapter 152 Order of the Eastern Star and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Holton. She married George E. Mansfield on July 28, 1944 at Hartley, Iowa. He died Sept. 15, 2001. Graveside services were July 6 at Glendale Cemetery at Louisville. Memorial contributions may go to the First United Methodist Church at Holton or to the Holton Community Hospital Foundation and sent c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. Online condolences may be left at www.mercerfuneralhomes. com.
