Manzel, Betty

Betty York Manzel FREMONT - Betty York Manzel, 92, of Fremont died on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Pathfinder Place in Fremont. Betty was born Feb. 22, 1927 in Petersburg to Henry and Mary (Mescher) Bode. She grew up in Elgin and graduated from St. Boniface Catholic School in 1944. Betty married Reginald York who died Dec. 14, 1981. She later married Marvin Manzel who died Dec. 18, 1993. She lived most of her life in the Mead and Fremont areas. Betty was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Betty is survived by sons, Daniel A. (Cynthia) York of Omaha and Richard A. (Rita) York of Tucson, Ariz.; daughters, Margaret (Tom) Iossi of Bennington, Jean (Roland) Rish of Dahlonega, Ga. and Patricia Reed of Syracuse; brothers, Henry "Hank" (Rosemary) Bode of Denver, Colo. and Eugene (Juanita) Bode of Penrose, Colo.; 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; four sisters and two brothers. Memorial Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Father Dennis Hunt will officiate. Visitation with the family receiving friends will be one hour prior to service. A private burial will be at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Wahoo. In lieu of flowers, "give somebody a hug." Condolences may be left online at mosermemorialchap-els.com.
