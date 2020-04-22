WAHOO – Marcellin “Marce” Hajek, 91 of Wahoo, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Saunders Medical Long Term Care Center in Wahoo. He was born June 2, 1928 in Prague, to John and Frances (Hobza) Hajek. Marcellin attended rural country school in Saunders County to the eighth grade. He helped his dad farm until he joined the Army in 1950 and was honorably discharged in 1952. He went on to work for Armco Steel and Contech for 36 years before retiring in 1991.
He was united in marriage to Dorothy M. Pospisil at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo on Aug. 23, 1955. He was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and the American Legion Post 308 for over 50 years.
Marcellin was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also liked listening to polka music, attending sporting events and playing cards. He was a devoted Kansas City Royals and Husker fan.
Marcellin is survived by his wife, Dorothy Hajek; children, Kenneth (Kelly) Hajek of Bennington, Kathy (Larry) Stauffer of Humboldt, Robert Hajek of Wahoo and Lori (Todd) Miller of Wahoo; grandchildren, Monica (Pete) Hobson, Melanie (Bruce) McDowell, Ryan (Kendra) Hajek, Kolby (Maria) Hajek, Tony (Maria) Hajek, Morgan (Michael) Knobbe, McKenzie Hajek, Kristyn Hajek, Julie (Matthew) Mezger, Jessica (Wesley) Schaardt, Jenifer (Reed) Manstedt and Josh Proctor; great-grandchildren, Carsten, CeCe, Mila, Axel and Phoenix Hajek, Xander, Harper and Charleigh McDowell, Nicholas and Jacob Hobson, Isaiah, Grace and Dexter Schaardt; sister, Gertrude Harkner; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Frances Hajek; brothers, Ermin (Agnes) Hajek, Leander (Erma) Hajek; sister, Marie (Ernie) Hines; brother-in-law, Bruce Harkner and great-granddaughter, Collins Schaardt.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 24, at 10 a.m. for family only at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo. The Rev. Joseph Faulkner will be celebrant.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 23 from 2 to 5 p.m. with a 10 person limit at a time. A Rosary for family only will be at 5:30 pm at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Interment with military honors by U.S. National Guard and American Legion Post 308 will be at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo.
Memorials may be made to the family or to St. Wenceslaus Church
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic the Mass of Christian Burial and Rosary will stream live on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.
