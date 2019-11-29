FREMONT – Mary Ann A. Weinandt, 81, of Fremont, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. Mary Ann was born July 28, 1938 in Prague, to Anton and Mary (Curda) Sedlacek. She grew up in Plasi, and moved to Weston, where she was a graduate of Weston High School. Mary Ann married Larry Weinandt on June 7, 1958 at Weston. The couple moved to Poplar, Wisc. in 1959 and then moved to Fremont in 1963. Mary Ann was employed at Safeway and Fremont Area Medical Center, until retiring in 2003.
She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, Catholic Women, First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association, American Legion Auxiliary and TPA. She loved attending her children and grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. She took great joy in caring for her grandchildren after her retirement.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Larry of Fremont; sons, Tony (Dawn) Weinandt, of Fremont and Tom (Thea) Weinandt of Omaha; daughters, Lori (Kevin) Connick of Lincoln and Amy (Zach) Sorensen of Fremont; 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers-in-law, Jim and Ronnie Weinandt.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.
Visitation on will be on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and Monday one hour prior to service at church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials have been established to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Fremont, in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.