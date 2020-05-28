Louis A. Mastny WAHOO - Louis A. Mastny, 97 of Wahoo passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Saunders House in Wahoo. He was born April 10, 1923 in Schuyler, to Louis Sr. and Marie (Burger) Mastny. Louis attended District 1 country school in Colfax County. In 1946 he married Caroline Tomasek and made their home on the homestead that his grandparents and father farmed in Colfax County, which he still owns today. The two later divorced and Louis continued to live on the farm before retiring and moving to Wahoo. Louis was a member of the United Methodist Church in Wahoo, a former member of District 1 School Board and Rural Fire Board member for 25 years. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, riding his bike into his late 80s and traveling when he wasn't farming. Louis is survived by his special friend, Wilma Wolfe of Wahoo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Sr. and Marie Mastny. No services are scheduled at this time. Interment will take place at Schuyler Cemetery at a later date. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.