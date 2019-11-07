Jerry A. McCaffery WAHOO - Jerry A. McCaffery, 74, of Wahoo, passed away Oct. 29, 2019 at Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo. He was born Feb. 11, 1945 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Henry and Helen (Walstad) McCaffery. Jerry served his country as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from July 28, 1965 to April 26, 1968. He received the Good Conduct Medal, Expert Marksmanship Medal and the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious achievement. He worked for Dickey Clay-Lehigh Manufacturing in Iowa and for FedEx in Des Moines, Iowa. He enjoyed math, the outdoors and loved his family. Jerry is survived by his children, Justine (John Jones) Ewan of Ithaca and Bart (Joanna) McCaffery of Altoona, Iowa; grandchildren, Krystal Ewan and fiancé Mike Bartek, Brent (Lacey) McCaffery and Brett McCaffery; great-grandchildren, Raya, Simone, Ben and Brayden McCaffery and Haidyn Bartek. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Helen McCaffery; brother, Dan McCaffery and sister, Marie McCaffery. No services have been scheduled at this time Memorials have been established in care of the family. Online condolences may be left at www.marcysvoboda. com.
To view one of our latest e-Editions, click an image below.
Most Popular
-
Saunders County Public Record
-
Vehicle, sign damaged in Highway 79 accident
-
Stories abound after 40 years on job
-
Saunders County Public Record
-
City declares dog owner irresponsible
-
Saunders County Dispatch
-
Saturday Morning Playoff Scoreboard
-
Karlie Ann Marie Camp
-
Reaction to new Wanahoo Education Building positive
-
Kavan, Louis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.