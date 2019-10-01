WAHOO – Michael S. Ficke, 63, of Wahoo, passed away Sept. 28, 2019 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln.
He was born Sept. 6, 1956 in Lincoln to Lester and Mildred (Luckey) Ficke. Michael grew up in Pleasant Dale, before moving to Lincoln for several years and then moving to Wahoo. He worked in construction most of his life.
He enjoyed fishing, taking care of the lawn, playing keno and visiting with friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Mildred Ficke, and brother, Eugene Ficke.
Services will be at a later date. Memorials may go to St. Jude Hospital.
