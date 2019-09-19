LINCOLN – Mila Jean Wulbern, 68, of Lincoln, passed away on Sept. 4, 2019. Mila was born June 9, 1951 to Frank and Mary Ann Toepfer in Hastings. She married her husband John Wulbern April 24, 1972. They had two children, Christopher and Andrea.
Mila is survived by her husband John; son, Christopher; daughters Olivia Bullock and Andrea Bullock and son, Evan Taylor Bullock, all of Lincoln; mother Mary Ann Toepfer of Blue Hill; sisters, Elberta (Bertie) Omaha, Jeraldine (Jeri) Duluth, Minn., Tonna and husband Brad, Blue Hill; brother-in-law, Jim Baird, Clay Center; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frank (Jess) Toepfer and sister, Karen Baird.
Memorial services will be Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 2 p.m., at Lakeview United Methodist Church, 230 Capitol Beach Boulevard, Lincoln with the Rev. Ray Norris officiating. A reception will follow the services.
Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com.
