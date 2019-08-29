Miller, Cheryl

Cheryl L. Miller BELLEVUE - Cheryl L. Miller, 72, of Bellevue, entered into rest on August 18, 2019 at Hillcrest Millard Nursing Home in Omaha. She was born Aug. 26, 1946 in Grand Island to LeRoy and Amy (Christensen) Burry. Cheryl attended school in St. Paul through the 11th grade and she graduated from York High School in 1964. On Sept. 10, 1966, Cheryl was united in marriage to Marvin Miller at Ashland United Methodist Church. They were blessed with two children Dawn Rae in November of 1968 and Kyle Lee in August of 1972. The young family lived in Alvo, Lexington, Gothenburg and Kearney before settling in Ashland in the summer of 1976. Cheryl owned her own beauty shop, Headlines, on Main Street Ashland for eight years before opening No Sweat Fitness in Fremont. In 1989 she attended esthetics school and became the first licensed esthetician in the state of Nebraska. She worked at The Factory in Omaha and helped with the startup of Faces Day Spa where she worked until her retirement. She had an energy and zest for life that was unsurpassed by most. She loved people and making people happy. In her jobs she most loved treating people special and making them feel good about themselves. She particularly loved her family and children. Cheryl enjoyed time on the water, painting, sewing, golfing, entertaining and traveling. She is survived by husband, Marvin Miller; children, Dawn (Scott) Wagner and Kyle (Sarah) Miller; grandchildren, Zachary, Joshua, Jacob and Emily Wagner, Kade and Graham Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Amy Burry and brother, Jerry Burry. Funeral services were Aug. 22 at United Methodist Church in Ashland. The Rev. Dr. Jeff Thurman officiated. Memorials may be sent to the Nebraska Humane Society. Visit www.marcysvoboda. com to leave condolences.
