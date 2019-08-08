Mills, Timothy

Timothy L. Mills YUTAN - Timothy L. Mills, 68, of Yutan entered into rest Aug. 2, 2019 at his home in Yutan. He was born Dec. 1, 1950 in Storm Lake, Iowa to Frank and Marion (Thompson) Mills. He graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1969. On June 12, 1999, he was married to Lori (Gray) in Strawberry, Ariz. Tim was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed woodworking, music and watching his niece, Faith, play sports. He had a passion for baseball and he was an Iowa Hawkeye fan. Tim and Lori were members of the Eagle's Club in Arizona for many years. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Lori Mills; brother, Todd (Kim) Mills; niece, Faith Mills; children, Sarah and Abby; and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Marion Mills; and sister, Tamela Lyon. Visitation was 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Aug. 7 at Grace Fellowship Church in Elkhorn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may go in care of the family. Online condolences may be left at www.marcysvoboda.com.
