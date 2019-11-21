Milton, Betty

Betty Jean Milton LITTLETON, Colo. - Betty Jean Milton, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 95, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Betty was born in rural Cedar Bluffs to Charles and Rose Clapham. She was a 1941 graduate of Cedar Bluffs High School and then worked at the Saunders County Courthouse in Wahoo. She became a member of the Cedar Bluffs American Legion Auxiliary. Inspired by World War II and the death of her brother Lloyd, she entered the Army Nurse Training Program and graduated in 1948 from the University of Nebraska School of Nursing. Betty's professional passion was surgical nursing. She held supervisory positions at the Stanford University Hospital, University of Nebraska Hospital and Immanuel Hospital in Omaha, and while raising her family she worked as a registered nurse in several hospitals and physician offices in Denver, Colo. Betty married George N. Milton on Oct. 29, 1950 at the First Presbyterian Church in Wahoo. In 1953, the couple moved to Littleton, Colo. where she continued building her family, her career, and participating in PTA, 4H and the First Presbyterian Church of Littleton. Her other passions included genealogy, fishing, bridge, rummy, and playing poker with her family. She is survived by daughter, Susan LaBate of Colorado, sons, John (Dawn) Milton of Dallas, Ga. and Doug (Pam) Milton of The Woodlands, Texas; brothers, Bradley (Anne) Clapham of Charlotte, N.C. and Robert Clapham of Columbia, S.C.; sisters, Jeannine Shanahan of Fremont and Rosemary Stokes of Orlando, Fla.; eight grandchildren and two great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Charlotte Jasa; brothers, Lloyd, Eldon and Charles Wade Clapham and granddaughter, Chelsea Rose. The funeral service was held Nov. 20 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Interment followed at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to be given to the Cedar Bluffs American Legion. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com Moser Memorial Chapel, Fremont, was in charge of arrangements.
