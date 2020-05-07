Morley, Jeanette

Jeanette E. Morley ASHLAND - Jeanette E. Morley, 69, of Ashland, passed away April 28, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Lincoln. She was born Jan. 12, 1951 in Queens, N.Y. to Leland Sr. and Elsa (Ahr) Morley. She graduated from Babylon Senior High School in 1969. She worked many years at Mahoney State Park in housekeeping. Jeannette was a patriotic American and a devoted New York Yankee fan. She enjoyed anything New York, from light houses to Italian heritages. She is survived by her son, Louis Morley; grandson, L.J. Morley; siblings, Leland Morley Jr., William Morley, Robert (Cheryl) Mor- ley; many nieces and nephews; former daughter-in-law, Michelle Morgan; family friend, Dawn Brandenburg and her furry companion, Morty. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leland Sr. and Elsa Morley. There will be a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designations. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
