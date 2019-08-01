Francis Douglas Murphy ASHLAND - Doug Murphy, 74, of Ashland, passed away July 5, 2019. A memorial mass will be held in his honor at the Holy Family Shrine, 23132 Pflug Rd, Gretna on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 1 p.m.
