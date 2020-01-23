Laurel W. Nelson WAHOO - Laurel W. Nelson, 92, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Wahoo. He was born July 3, 1927 in Ceresco to Herbert W. and Esther V. (Walin) Nelson. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Ceresco. Laurel married Rose M. Wageman on Nov. 30, 1948. To this union were born two children, Gary W. Nelson and Marcia Kay Tetley. Laurel resided principally in Lancaster County where he engaged mostly in farming. In his earlier years, he also was employed as a carpenter. He sang in the church choir and was a Church Council member for many years. Laurel served on the 4-H Council. He enjoyed fishing and raising purebred Angus cattle. Laurel also loved traveling. He is survived by his wife Rose; children Gary (Lynette) Nelson, Marcia (Douglas) Tetley; grandchildren Stacey (Delta) Nelson, Crystal (Joel) Perrozzi, Julie (Dan) Stauffer, Joe (Angie) Lepore, James (Mellisa) Lepore; great-grandchildren Kolby Nelson, Jonah Perr-ozzi, Emilyn and Treycn Stauffer, Audrie, Maison, Payton, Nathan and Gage Lepore; sisters-in-law Wava Wageman and Eileen Wage-man; nephews and nieces and a host of friends. Laurel was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law Russel Lepore; grandchildren Rose Marie Lepore and William Dawson Stark. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Ceresco. Memorials may be made to the church. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Nelson, Laurel
