Nichelson, Rose

Rose Marie Nichelson HOWELLS - Rose Marie Nichelson (Bubby) of Howells, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at CHI Health in Schuyler. She was born at home in Ashland on June 11, 1938 to Lassie and Dibrell Billings. She graduated from Ashland High School in 1956. She was married to Willard John Nichelson for 27 wonderful years. Rose grew up in Ashland where she worked for Churchill's Dress Shop, Sapp Brothers Dealership, and owned her own H&R Block. She had a talent for accounting and continued with that as her career throughout the years. Rose and Willard made their home in Nebraska, Washington state, Wyoming and Arkansas over the years. Rose was her family's prayer warrior. She was always the go-to for prayers, as they were sure she had a direct hotline to God. Whether it was lost car keys, a job interview or healing, she had it covered. Her life was devoted to her faith and family. She never met a stranger and touched all who were fortunate enough to know her. She enjoyed laughing with her family, traveling, sudoku puzzles, electronic solitaire and a good cup of hot chocolate. She was always a willing volunteer at church or for anyone in need. She is survived by children Don (Wendy) Nichel-son of Odell, Wis., Timothy (Patricia) Nichelson of Ashland, Ann (Lonnie) Brodecky-Seybold of North Bend, Kathryn (David) Pospisil-Aguiniga of Ho wells; sister Ramona (Floyd) Nobbe of Goliad, Texas; brother-in-law Marvin Nichelson of Red Oak, Iowa; nephew Kenneth Nobbe of Point Comfort, Texas; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Rose was preceded in death by husband Willard; son-in-law Ernie Brodecky and great-grandson Nicholas Fangman. Funeral wervices were held at Riverview Community Church. Interment was at Ashland Cemetery. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
