Novotny, Rose

Rose R. Novotny WAHOO - Rose R. Novotny, 97, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 26, 2020 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. She was born Oct. 27, 1922 near Valparaiso, to Louis and Anna (Vculek) Rezek. Rose attended grade school at District 76 country school. She attended Weston High School, graduating in 1940. After graduation, she was employed at several businesses in Wahoo. Over a 23-year span, Rose worked at City Café, Fairview Café, Safeway, Ben Franklin Store, Wahoo Theatre, Friendly Fashions, Charlotte's and Side Street Clothing. For many years Rose was also an Avon representative. Rose was united in marriage to the love of her life, George Novotny, on Oct. 29, 1946 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Weston. She and George lived their entire married life in Wahoo. George preceded her in death on Aug. 14, 1988. Rose enjoyed cooking and baking her special kolaches, rolls, potato dumplings and desserts. She loved playing cards, Bingo and liked gardening. She was an avid sports fan with a strong knowledge of Husker football and was fortunate to attend many games. Rose was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, a charter member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Altar Rosary Society, St. Ludmilla Guild, PCCW and the Women's card group. She belonged to the VFW Post 4502 Auxiliary and Past Presidents Club of VFW Post 4502 Auxiliary. Rose was especially proud to be a charter member of Perpetual Adoration at St. Wenceslaus Church for over 50 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, George Novotny; parents, Louis and Anna Rezek; sister, Ann Osmera; brothers, Louis, Adolph, Ray and George Rezek; infant brother and sister, Laddie and Elizaebeth Rezek; sisters-in-law, Betty Rezek, Marlene Rezek and Antoinette Rezek and brother-in-law, Fred Osmera. She is survived by sons, Gayle (Denise) Novotny of Wahoo, Gary (Cynthia) Novotny of Lincoln; grandchildren, Jason (Michelle) Novotny of Fremont, Jennifer Novotny of Elkhorn, Natalie (Lowell) Wilson of Scribner, Chad Novotny of Lenexa, Kan., Lance (Audra) Novotny of Platte City, Mo., Trey (Jordan) Novotny of Chicago, Ill. and Evan Novotny of Estes Park, Colo.; step- grandchildren, Brent Peterson of Fremont and Roni Siebels of Seattle, Wash.; six great- grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Rezek of Wahoo and Kathy Novotny of Omaha and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Memorials can be sent in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.