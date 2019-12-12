Odvody, Janice

Janice L. Odvody WAHOO - Janice L. Odvody, 77, of Wahoo, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was born Aug. 8, 1942 on the family farm near Weston to Louis and Agnes (Frohner) Tesinsky. She attended District No. 68 grade school and graduated from Brainard High School in 1959. She attended Luther College and graduated from Midland College in Fremont. She went on to teach country schools in Saunders County including District No. 68 where she attended grade school. She was also a substitute teacher in Saunders and Butler counties, most often at East Butler and Cedar Bluffs. On July 22, 1967 she married David F. Odvody at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Plasi. They celebrated 52 years of marriage this last year. She enjoyed planning family reunions, gardening, canning and cooking. She was noted for her famous dish of baked beans. She was always willing to babysit or help out with her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed going to their sporting and music events. Janice is survived by her husband, David Odvody, sister, Rita (Lloyd) Fiala, sister-in-law, Jean Tesinsky; nieces, Laurie (Scott) Horner and their children Ashley, Seth and Brooke; Karen (Shawn) Spanel and their children Logan, Sydney and Grant; nephews, Ryan (Christy) Fiala and their daughters Violet and Shylie; Randy Fiala; Justin (Tiffany) Tesinsky and their children Siena, Hudson and Quinn; Darth (Veronica) Tesinsky and their children Tyler, Jonathan and Aubrey; Vince (Jamie) Tesinsky and their children Jordan, Tessa and Mya; Derek (Amy) Tesinsky and their son Reed; sister-in-law, Shirley Miller and her son Howard; brother-in-law, Tommy (Ruth) Odvody and their son Jonathan; uncle, Dennis Frohner and numerous cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Louis Tesinsky Jr. and parents-in-law, Tom and Agnes Odvody. Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.