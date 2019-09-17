FREMONT – Olga C. Sims, 97, of Fremont, formerly of North Bend, passed away Sept. 14, 2019 at the Heritage at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.
Olga was born Dec. 8, 1921 on a farm in Butler County to Joseph and Antonia (Chvatal) Jaros. She grew up near Abie and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1938. She graduated from the University of Nebraska’s Normal Training for Education Program in Lincoln. She moved to Panama City, Fla. in 1944, where she married Cecil Sims. After Cecil's discharge from the Army Air Corps, they moved back to McCook, where they resided from 1945 to 1948. She taught school in Butler and Frontier counties in Nebraska and in Parker, Fla. In 1948, they moved to North Bend, where she helped Cecil build a business, Sims Plumbing and Heating. In 1958, she began working for Fremont First Central Credit Union, retiring as manager in 1988. Cecil preceded her in death in April of 1982. Olga moved to Fremont in 1984.
She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, former member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend, VFW Post No. 854 Auxiliary in Fremont and International Credit Union Women's Organization. In retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at the Fremont Hospital and playing cards with her friends.
Survivors include her daughter, Gaye (Terry) Homer of North Bend; son, Gary (Sally) Sims of North Bend; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cecil; two sisters and spouses, Irene (Louis) Vanek and Mayme (Leonard) Viglicky; niece, Joyce Slavik; niece-in-law, Rose Vanek; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Mae (Bud) Jenkins and Ruth (Richard) Sims.
A memorial mass will be 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 20 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, with the Rev. Bill Cremers as celebrant. Memorial visitation is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, with a rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Interment is at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to VFW Post No. 854 Auxiliary in Fremont. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
