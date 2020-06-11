Olson-Harms, Janet

Janet M. Olson Harms CERESCO - Janet M. Olson Harms, 90, of Lincoln, formerly of Ceresco, died Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born May 20, 1930 in Wahoo, to Herman and Edna (Isaacson) Sorenson. She was a member of First Covenant Church where she was involved in Bible Study Fellowship. She was also a member of the Norden Club. She is survived by husband, Louis Harms (married in 1997); children and spouses, Steven (Nancy) Lind-Olson, Doug (Karen) Lind-Olson, Kevin (Gaylene) Olson, Bryan Olson and Karen (Mike) Allen; grandchildren, Jason (Gayla) Lind-Olson, Janelle (Matt) Shook, Brooke (Jeff) Norris, Jared Lind-Olson, Heather (Adam) Phipps, Ryan (Kari) Olson, Makenzie (Van) Hough, Jake Allen, Sarah Allen and Emma Allen; great-grandchildren, Kaly, Seth, Jayda, Blake, Garrett, Addison, Kiera, Delaney, Keston, Madison, Alayna and Carter; step-children, Steve (Laurie) Harms, LouAnn Vollertsen, Russ (Julie) Harms, JoEllen (Guy) Griffith and many step grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, infant son and husbands, Raymond L. Lind (1951-1958) and Merle O. Olson (1960-1986). The family will have a private service. After the funeral service, the service video will be posted on Janet's obituary page. Memorials may be given to First Covenant Church, Lincoln or Ceresco Evangelical Covenant Church. Condolences may be left online at MetcalfFuneralServices.com.
