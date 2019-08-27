WAHOO – Onilee June Brachvogel, 87, of Wahoo passed away Aug. 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born to Earl and Leona (Tuckerman) Robsahm on June 26, 1932 in Wessington, S.D. She married Walter Brachvogel on June 1, 1950 in Redfield, S.D. Onilee enjoyed gardening, sewing and reading. She had a very kind heart and her sweet personality made her loved by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Walter; children, Marsha (Dave) McGee of Lino Lakes, Minn., Vickie Severin of Denver, Colo. and Lori Streeter of Davey; brother, Leon Robsahm (Zona) of Sioux Falls, S.D.; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Leona Robsahm; brother, Milton; and son-in-law, Bob Streeter.
Condolences may be sent to Walter Brachvogel, P.O. Box 7, Davey, NE 68336.
