WAHOO – Opal C. Rezac, 90, of Wahoo entered into eternal rest on Aug. 22, 2019 in Wahoo. She was born May 23, 1929 in Weston to Albert and Mary (Spicka) Gottberg. Opal attended Weston grade school and high school, where she graduated in 1947 as the class valedictorian.
She was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, the St. Wenceslaus Senior Choir, Altar Rosary Society, Catholic Daughters and the St. Ludmilla Guild. Opal was a wonderful mother and dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She worked at the State Capitol Building, attended the University of Nebraska, taught school, worked at Burklund Appliance in Ceresco, Farmer’s Co-op in Wahoo, First National Bank in Wahoo and, for 30 years, at Wahoo State Bank in Wahoo.
She is survived by children, Mark Lackey, Joann (Chris) Simanek and Michael Rezac; 12 grandchildren, Jordan Sweet, Mackenzie Lackey, Mallory (Jason) Schulte, Joshua Fender, Bobby (Jami) Fender, Scott Fender, Matthew Otte, Miles (Alicia) Otte, Dakota Whisenhunt, Jacob Whisenhunt, Dalton Whisenhunt and Haleigh Simanek; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Rosemary Rezac and Karen Gottberg; sons-in-law, Michael Fender and Mark Otte; many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by daughters, Michelle Fender and Marsha Otte; parents, Albert and Mary Gottberg; brother, Gilbert Gottberg; sisters, Alberta (John) Petrzelka, Betty (Ernest) Churda, Loretta (Edwin) Zitek and Marlene Gaylord.
Funeral Services will be held at St. John Church in Weston, due to construction at St. Wenceslaus Church in Wahoo. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, with Rev. Joseph Faulkner as celebrant. Visitation is Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with 7 p.m. Rosary, all at the Church in Weston. Interment is at St. John Cemetery in Weston.
Memorials may go in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
