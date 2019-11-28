Ostry, Donna

Donna Rose Ostry BRUNO - Donna Rose Ostry, 81, of Bruno, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Bryan LGH East in Lincoln. She was born May 13, 1938 in Prague, to Rudolph and Helen (Kaspar) Mach. She graduated from Prague High School in 1956. On Sept. 13, 1960, she was united in marriage to Herman Ostry at St. John's Catholic Church in Prague. They lived on a farm north of Bruno. Seven children were born to this union. Donna's cooking was extraordinary. Her grandchildren especially enjoyed her kolaches, rolls, dumplings and famous maple twist. Besides running the household, Donna served on the Bruno Public School Board and was an Election Day volunteer for many years. She was involved in the Butler County Czechs, the ZCBJ Lodge, Catholic Workman and the St. Anthony's PCCW. In her free time, Donna enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and listening to Czech music. She is preceded in death by her parents and great-grand child Anna Maria Dress- man. Donna is survived by her loving husband, Herman; her children: Michael (Karen) Ostry of Bruno, John (Cindy) Ostry of Nickerson, James (Linda) Ostry of Bruno, Theresa (David) Novak of Howells, Christine (Craig) Dvorak of Clarkson, Lori (Dale) Focher of Bruno, and Deanne (Shane) Johnson of Columbus; sisters Mary Ann Polivka of Lincoln and Irma Wilt of Omaha and grandchildren and great-grandchildren (listed by children's families) Mike's family: Matthew Ostry; Louis Ostry; Angelica (Clayton) Callens - Rowland, Ambrose, Dante; Cecilia (Jared) Dressman - Joachim, Mariam; Maria Ostry; Helena Ostry; Anthony Ostry; Gerard Ostry; Lydia Ostry; Gabriella Ostry; Carl Ostry; John's family: Janelle (Terrance) Steinhart - Eden; Cait-lyn Ostry; Theresa's family: Bryan Novak; Sarah (Tyler) Oligmueller - Grace; Seth Novak; Chris' family: Nathan Jedlicka; Megan Jedlicka; Cara Dvorak; Lori's family: Bethany Focher; Zane Focher. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Bruno. Celebrant was the Rev. Ron Homes. Committal was in the Bruno National Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the donor's choice. Condolences can be left at at www.revbluejeans.com. Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.
