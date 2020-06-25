Pabian, Hattie

Hattie E. Pabian DAVID CITY - Hattie E. Pabian, 89 years, of David City, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her home. Hattie was born April 18, 1931 to Cyril and Barbara (Brousek) Vyhlidal on a farm near Morse Bluff. On Nov. 22, 1949, she married Frank Pabian Sr. Hattie worked as a bartender in North Bend and waitressed around the Snyder, and Schuyler, area most of her life, as well as caring for her children. Hattie loved to travel and was able to make it to all 50 states. She loved to dance and listen to polka music. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in David City, VFW Auxiliary in Morse Bluff, and the Eagle's in Schuyler. She was preceded in death by husband, Frank Sr.; sons Douglas and Frank Jr. and brother, Donald Vyhlidal. She is survived by her daughter, Marlene (Nick) Hein; sons, Duane (Pam) Pabian and Daniel (Sue) Pabian; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Funeral mass was held June 20 at St. Mary Catholic Church in David City. Fr. Jay Buhman officiated. Burial was at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend. Memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church near Morse Bluff. Online condolences may be left at www. mosermemorialchapels.com Arrangements by Moser Memorial Chapel, North Bend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.