Pacas, Leonard

Leonard Pacas Sr. YUTAN - Leonard Pacas Sr., 88, of Yutan, died at his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian Gene Pacas; and a grandson, Shane Richards. Leonard is survived by his wife, Joella (Palmer) Pacas of Yutan; son, Leonard Jr. (Kelly) of Arlington; grandchildren, Lisa Marie Buckethal (Tom) of Johnstown, Colo. and Karley Ann Pacas of Yutan; five great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann (Charles) Muhle of Schuyler and many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services were held May 30 at St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Yutan with full military honors. Burial was on Saturday with a graveside service at the Schuyler Cemetery in Schuyler. Memorials have been established in lieu of flowers to the Yutan Fire and Rescue Squad or VNA Hospice and left or mailed to the Reichmuth Funeral Home at P.O. Box 67, Elkhorn, NE 68022.
