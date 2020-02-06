Adeline L. Palensky LINCOLN - Adeline L. Palensky, 87, of Lincoln, died on Feb. 1, 2020. Adeline was born Nov. 30, 1932 to Rudolph and Lucille (Rezac) Trouba in Touhy. Adeline was a member of the St. Teresa's Altar Society and Thrift Shop Angels. She spent many hours teaching her grandkids and great-grandkids how to play pitch, Chinese checkers, sewing and cross stitch. She enjoyed going to the casino and attending her grandkids' and great-grandkids' functions and sporting events. Gardening and flowers were a passion of hers. She loved watching the Huskers and the Royals on TV. Adeline played volleyball as a young lady and truly enjoyed watching the Husker volleyball team and the high school championships on TV. Adeline is survived by her husband of 67 years Joe; sons and daughters-in-law; Ken (Ligsi) Palensky, David (May) Palensky, Daryl (Pam) Palensky, Ron (Lisa) Palensky; grandchildren, Dori Palensky, Jill (Stephen) Brindley, Wendy Lowery, Margaux (John) Pinkston, Cassie Palensky, Gray Palensky, Marc (Tabby) Palensky, Cydney (Jason) Ludlow, Daryl (Zach) Kubik; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marvin (Jean) Trouba, Duane (Paulette) Trouba; sisters-in-law, Bonnie and Phyllis Trouba; brother-in-law, Donnie (Joyce) Palensky; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Fr. Jamie Hottovy will be celebrant. Interment will be at 2 p.m. in Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www. bmlfh.com.
Palensky, Adeline
To plant a tree in memory of Adeline Palensky as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
