Parks, Ruth

Ruth A. Parks ASHLAND - Ruth A. Parks, 88, of Ashland, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland. She was born July 25, 1930 in Ashland to Nobel and Gladys (Leaver) Newsham. Ruth graduated from Ashland High School. On Nov. 25, 1977, she was married to Jim Parks at First Christian Church in Ashland. Ruth was a lifelong member of First Christian Church where she served as the church organist for several years. She was retired from OPPD where she worked as a secretary for many years. She is survived by daughter, Renee (Jim) Kucera; grandchildren, Michael (Angel) Kucera, Robert (Nicole) Kucera, Nicholas (Raquel) Kucera, Nicole (Nic) Riecken and Leisa Steffen and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Jim Parks; son, James R. Steffen and sister, Merna Lehr. Funeral service were held Wednesday at First Christian Church, Ashland. Pastor Bob Schofield officiated. Interment was at Ashland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Christian Church, Ashland. Visit www.marcysvoboda. com to leave condolences.
