LINCOLN – Paul LeRoy Eliason, 98, of Lincoln, passed away on April 27, 2020. He was born Jan. 27, 1922 in Swedeburg to Emin Theodore Eliason Sr. and Esther (Swanson) Eliason.
He served in the United States Army during World War II and married Marilyn Ruwe of Wayne. They were blessed with two children. Paul and Marilyn lived south and west of Wahoo for many years while Paul farmed and also worked for the Eliason and Knuth drywall business in Omaha. Later he transitioned to the insurance business enjoying his many years of work as an agent for Bankers Life.
Paul was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church, Swedeburg and then later Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Paul is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Marilee and Mike Hagerthy of Palos Verdes, Calif; son and daughter-in-law Richard and Cheryl Eliason of Omaha; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister Betty Knuth of Lincoln; nieces and nephews and dear friend Pauline Noble of Lincoln.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; parents Emin Sr. and Esther; one infant brother; brothers Nels, Emin Theodore, Emin T. Jr., Donald, Robert; sister Winifred Keleher and niece Margie Keller.
A private family graveside service was held at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, on April 29.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Leave messages for family at prussnabity.com.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.