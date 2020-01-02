Pearson, Frederick

Frederick C. Pearson WAHOO - Frederick C. Pearson, 78, of Wahoo, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at his home. He was born March 24, 1941 in Lincoln, to Carl and Margaret (Biggerstaff) Pearson. In October 1961, Fred enlisted in the Army National Guard and served until he was honorably discharged in December 1965. He married Kathy Rezac on Oct. 22, 1963. To this union, daughters Renee and Nancy were born. Following his military service, Fred attended Milford Trade School, then worked as a mason and carpenter with his father. He shared his talents as a trustee and a volunteer at his church, and through his many years of volunteer work with the Saunders County Historical Society. Fred was a longtime fan of Sprint Car Racing and, for more than 40 years, attended races every Saturday night. He and his wife Constance "Connie", whom he married Dec. 27, 1991 in Wahoo, were faithful members of the First United Methodist Church and were loyal supporters of Saunders County Lost Pets and various other organizations in the Wahoo community. He is survived by his wife Connie of Wa- hoo; daughters Renee "Charlie" Pearson of Lincoln, Nancy Thompson of Lincoln; step-children Patrick (Laurie) Jenkins of Maryville Mo., Jane (Joe) Lucas of Bedford Iowa, Guy (Katie) Jenkins of St. Joseph Mo.; grandchildren Paige (Taylor) Fair-head, Tara Thompson, Lexi Thompson, Jordan (Bailey) Jenkins, Mally (Zach) McMillan, Cameron Jenkins, Emma Lucas, Owen Lucas, Grace Jenkins, Lizzie Jenkins, John Jenkins; great-grandchildren Maverick, Rex and Gwendolyn and sisters Linda (Bennie) Stuart of Wahoo and Mary (Fred) Mittan of Wahoo. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Richard Pearson. Memorial services were held at First United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to the family for a later designation. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
