Joyce E. Pfund ASHLAND - Joyce E. Pfund, 94, of Ashland, entered into rest on Jan. 31, 2020, at her home in Ashland. She was born and raised on a farm north of Fremont, by her parents Fred and Oral (Henricksen) Christensen. Joyce graduated from Nickerson High School in Nickerson. She was a member of Word of Hope Lutheran Church and a lifetime member of American Legion Post 129 Auxiliary. She is survived by children, Geri Smith of Fremont and Gale Pfund of Ashland; grandchildren, Richard (Denjie) Pointer, Elisha (Steve) McDunn, Crissie Pointer and Jacob Pfund; great-grandchildren, Steven, Elliot and Carson. She was preceded in death by daughter, Linda Pointer; grandson, Shawn Pointer; brothers, Don, Verl, Jean, and Keith Christensen. Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, 157 S. 22nd St., Ashland. Pastor Wilson Metz will officiate. She will be interred at Pohocco Lutheran Cemetery, Fremont. Memorials have been established to Word of Hope Lutheran Church. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Pfund, Joyce
To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Pfund as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.