Linda Lee Pointer ASHLAND - Linda Lee Pointer, 70, of Ashland, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at her home in Ashland. She was born Oct. 21, 1948 at Offutt Air Force Base, to Gerald and Joyce Eileen (Christensen) Pfund. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1966. In April of 1969, Linda was married to Richard Pointer. Linda used her artistic ability every day when painting and graphic designing. She volunteered at Ashland- Greenwood Public Schools, she was a Boy Scout leader and she helped with the art program for Bible school. Linda was a member of Word of Hope Lutheran Church in Ashland. She is survived by daughter, Crissie Pointer; son, Richard (Denjie) Pointer; mother, Joyce Pfund; siblings, Geri Smith and Gale Pfund; niece, Elisha (Steve) McDunn and nephew, Jacob Pfund. She was preceded in death by husband, Richard L. Pointer; son, Shawn Pointer; father, Gerald Pfund and sis- ter-in-law, Marcy Pfund. Funeral services were held July 19 at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, Ashland. Interment was at Pohocco Cemetery, Fremont. Memorials have been established in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda. com to leave condolences.
