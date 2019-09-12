Poskochil, Agnes

Agnes M. Poskochil WAHOO - Agnes M. Poskochil, 93, of Wahoo entered into eternal rest Sept. 4, 2019 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo, surrounded by her family. She was born June 15, 1926 in rural Ceresco to Charles and Mary (Pro- haska) Stanek. Agnes attended District No. 118 country school. On Jan. 19, 1948, she was united in marriage to Joseph C. Poskochil at St. Mary Catholic Church in Valparaiso. She was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, St. Wenceslaus P.C.C.W., Altar Rosary Society, St. Ludmilla Guild, Catholic Daughters, lifetime member and past president of American Legion No. 82 Auxiliary, lifetime member of V.F.W. No. 4502 Auxiliary, Wahoo Eagles Club No. 2971, Pink Sister's Auxiliary, Saunders County Genealogical Seekers, Serenading Senior Band and she volunteered at the Wahoo thrift shop. Agnes enjoyed embroider- ing, word puzzles and baking rosettes. She baked thousands of rosettes and kolaches for friends and family birthdays, anniversaries and weddings. She is survived by children, Ron (Genevieve) Poskochil, Larry (Sharon) Poskochil and Janet (Randy) Maly; nine grandchildren, Tyson Poskochil, Bryce (Cecilia) Poskochil, Patrick (Heather) Poskochil, Som-mer (Tad) Kastl, Jared (Nina) Poskochil, Scott (Kate) Poskochil, Amy (Jeff) Bjorkman, Krysia (Jack) Gannon and Kara (Joshua) Hardy; 15 great-grandchildren, Elliott, Elyse and Eydnn Kastl, Robert, Gianna and Noelle Posk-ochil, Eloise Poskochil, Julia, Lucy and Ian Gannon, Emma Hardy, Carter and Greyson Bjorkman, Makena Chandler and Merric Rawlinson; sister-in- law, Darlene Stanek; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Joseph Poskochil; parents, Charles and Mary Stanek; brothers, Adolph Stanek and Leonard Stanek. Mass of Christian burial was Sept. 9 at St. John Nepo-mucene Catholic Church in Weston, with Rev. Mark Pfeiffer as celebrant. Interment was at St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo. Memorials may go to American Legion No. 82 Auxiliary or V.F.W. No. 4502 Auxiliary. Online condolences may be left at www.marcysvoboda. com.
To view one of our latest e-Editions, click an image below.
Most Popular
-
Time for a new adventure
-
Feilmeier enjoying new job in hometown
-
Courthouse Record Aug. 29, 2019
-
Glacial Till expansion project celebrated
-
Courthouse Record Aug. 14, 2019
-
Planning Commission OKs poultry barn permit
-
SMC board hears report about clinic, survey
-
Saturday Morning Scoreboard
-
Plant ready to open, permits still drawing debate
-
Raymond Central loses a heartbreaker to Falls City
Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.