Prochaska, Donnetta

Donnetta Prochaska MITCHELL, S.D. - Donnetta Prochaska, 88, of Mitchell, S.D., formerly of Fremont, received her angel wings, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell. Donnetta DelRae Prochaska was born March 4, 1931, on a farm in Rogers, to Ewald and Dorothy (Teeter) Rohwer. They later moved to a farm three miles west of Colon, where she attended country school. In 1943, the family moved into Colon. She finished grade school in Colon, and went on to graduate from Wahoo High school in 1948. In 1949, she married Max Reeves, at Logan, Iowa. They lived on a farm near Blair, and later moved to Fremont. In 1954, she was united in marriage to August Prochaska. They made their home in Yutan. Together they raised four children: Randal, Sharon, Steve and Paul. In 1996, after retiring, they moved to Fremont. Donnetta moved to Mitchell in February 2019. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church for 42 years, later transferring to St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont. She held different positions at Blue Star, the Wahoo Democrat Newspaper in Wahoo, the ordnance plant in Mead and Boys Town in Omaha. Her hobbies included cooking and baking, sewing and reading, playing with the grandkids and great-grandchildren. She made friends wherever she went, and loved to talk about her younger years, growing up with her mom, dad, sister and brother. Donnetta is survived by her sister, Valesta Larsen of Wahoo; her children, Sharon (Jack) Styles of Mitchell, S.D., Steve (Linda) Pro-chaska of Fremont and Paul Prochaska of Fremont; daughter-in-law, Donna Prochaska of Milton, Penn.; eight grandchildren, Shawn Styles, Carrie Maus, Theresa Senst, Cody Styles, Melissa Halladay, Jeremiah Prochaska, Tom Prochaska and Zach Prochaska and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, August Prochaska; her first husband, Max Reeves; her parents, Ewald and Dorothy (Teeter) Rohwer; brother, Robert Rohwer; son, Randal Prochaska and grandson, Jackie Styles Jr. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.