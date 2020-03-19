Bernadine C. Rexilius DAVEY - Bernadine C. Rexilius, 88, of Davey, passed away March 9, 2020. She was born March 26, 1931 in Lincoln, to Harry W. and Ruby O. (Combs) Krone. Bernadine was a retired secretary with Gooch Milling and Elevator Co. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ceresco. She is survived by her husband, Dale Rexilius of Davey; son, Mike Rexilius of Davey; half-brothers, Clarence Clemens of Palm-dale, Calif. and Richard "Butch" Clemens of Norfolk and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her step-sister, Janice Snyder. There will be no visitation and private family services will be held. Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Ceresco. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices. com.
