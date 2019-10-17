Gene A. Rezac TOUHY - Gene A. Rezac, 79, of Touhy, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at David Place in David City. He was born Dec. 23, 1939 in Wahoo, to Adolph and Margaret (Meduna) Rezac. Gene graduated from Valparaiso High School and attended Kennedy College in Wahoo. Gene owned and operated Gene Rezac Insurance, specializing in crop insurance. He was a member of St. Vitus Catholic Church in Touhy, NE, Knights of Co- lumbus No. 8625 and Catholic Workmen. He is survived by sons, Mark (Janet) Rezac of Lincoln and Matt (Rebecca) Rezac of Lincoln; grandchildren, Benjamin Rezac and Madeline Rezac; siblings, Phil (Judy) Rezac of Valparaiso, Dave (Barb) Rezac of Valparaiso, Kathy (Ted) Kastl of Lincoln and Karen (Lyle) Dvorak of Brainard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Margaret Rezac and sister, Karol Mae Rezac. Mass of Christian Burial was held Oct. 14 at St. Vitus Catholic Church, Touhy. Celebrant was the Rev. Matthew Vande-walle. Interment was at St. Vitus Cemetery, Touhy. Memorials have been established in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda. com to leave condolences.
